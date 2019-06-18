LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire at Globe Inn.

The now-closed Globe Inn is located on U.S. 80 across from Farm-to-Market Road 2208.

Google Maps

The fire department says people should avoid the area while firefighters work to put out the fire.

CBS19 reached out to the Longview Fire Department, who could not confirm any other information.

Details are limited at this time. CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Last month, one person was injured following a fire at the Palace Inn in Longview.

