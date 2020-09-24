Longview ISD band program adapts to changes during COVID-19

Band classes are continuing in-person with students sitting six feet apart and wearing masks.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Distance learning can be a challenge for many students, teachers and parents amid COVID-19.

"The biggest challenge having remote students that are in band has been dealing with our beginners," Rhonda Daniel, director of bands at Longview ISD, said.

Longview Independent School District is no exception to adapting to change in instruction during the pandemic.

The band program at the high school allows for in classroom instruction with a few exceptions.

Students are six feet apart and required to wear mask when they're not playing their instruments.

Students who are remote learning are virtually tuned in through their computers.

"Our directors are teaching in-person classes throughout the day and we have students that join in on the classes via Google Meets," she said. "They are listening to what's being taught and participating at home at the same time."

Daniel says remote learners go through the same instruction, graded equally and submit their work online.

"I think just giving the attention to the student that are in-person and the students that are online is a challenge but I will say this year has gotten much better than we have imagined it would go back in April and May when we were getting ready for it," she said.

Daniel says so far the band program has been successful in keeping its students safe in the classroom and clear from COVID-19. She says overall the concern is keeping remote learners engaged and from falling behind in their studies.