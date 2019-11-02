LONGVIEW, Texas —

A Longview High School freshman and his sister are looking to spread love "one greeting card at a time" through an campaign they started called the Cupid Project.

“Everyone gets a Valentines, no one gets left out,” Matthew Guck said

Matthew and his sister Stephanie, who graduated from LHS last year, began the Cupid Project in 2018.

Monica Ortiz

“I encouraged them to do this because I know they love helping the community,” their mother, Theresa, said.

Theresa Guck spreads out cards at Longview High School

Monica Ortiz

The special cards from the Cupid Project go to a variety of people who need love on Valentine's Day, such as nursing homes, hospitals and homeless shelters.

Kid hands out Valentines card at nursing home for Cupid Project

KYTX

"Spreading love one greeting card at a time,” Matthew said. “It's kind of just to fight against bullying, loneliness and negative things in the world.”

The project involves a large portion of the community, who contributed 3,000 cards.

"What we're promoting is basically friendship," Theresa said. "I've noticed there are a lot of kids that are battling loneliness and bullying.

Students at Longview ISD make cards for Cupid Project

kytx

"Instead of being judgmental with others, they will able to feel more loved," Theresa said. “They will spread love. They know that their cards, will make someone's day brighter.”

The Cupid Project, now in its second year, has taken an international presence.

“Different countries responded through social media,” Theresa explained.

Some of the countries participating in the Cupid Project include:

Philippines

Ireland

Canada

Singapore

Dubai

Serbia

Other states participating in the Cupid Project are as follows:

Chicago

Florida

New York

Missouri

Gilmer and Dallas are also participating in the campaign.

The cards are distributed leading up to the week of Valentine's Day.

“The satisfaction of giving it out, or knowing it could possibly be going to someone who needs it, like really needs it,” Matthew said.

For more information on how to participate, you can reach out to Theresa at (903) 240-7786.