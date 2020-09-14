Longview High School student tests positive for COVID-19

The student passed routine screening before arriving to school and wore a mask while on campus.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the student passed routine screening before arriving to school and wore a mask while on campus.

Staff and parents of students who may have been in the presence of the student have been notified.

The district asks, out of an abundance of caution, for all Longview High School students and staff to monitor their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented on campus.