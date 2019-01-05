LONGVIEW, Texas — Forest Park Middle School seventh-grader Dulce Escalante wants to be president one day. Or a lawyer. Or a nurse.

Whichever path she chooses, she knows education is the way to accomplish those goals.

“I know I want to go into a good college so I can get a good career,” she said. “It is also important because if kids want to be engineers, technicians or anything they need their studies first, and they need to know how it actually works before they actually start their careers, so I think education is really important.”

