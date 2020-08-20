Longview ISD optimistic ahead of new school year amid pandemic

The district is enforcing mask use, social distancing and has added hand washing stations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is midway through its first week of school. The district began its first day of classes on Monday.

"We have been blessed so far," Dr. James Wilcox, superintendent of Longview Independent School District, said. "We got off to a great start our teachers, administrative staff have been working tirelessly."

Dr. Wilcox says about 30%of the Longview student population has opted for distance learning.

The district is enforcing a mask requirement in addition to social distancing.

"We have a mask requirement," Dr. Wilcox said. "Everything I heard, the students have been 100% cooperative. We have to give our young people credit. They know what's going on. They know something is wrong, they know it's not business as usual."

The district has also added hand washing stations on every campus.

"The one change that we made, that I'm getting the most positive responses about, is we have soap and water, hand towels, washing stations at every campus," he said.

Dr. Wilcox says the district has been working around the clock to make sure the school year is successful for every student despite how they have choose to learn this academic year amid a pandemic.