TYLER, Texas — On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott signed an $11.6 billion school finance bill that will help public school finance system, reduce property taxes and increase teachers pay all over Texas.

When the announcement came that more funding would be given across the state of Texas, excitement poured from both teachers and administrators alike in Longview. Over at Johnston-McQueen Elementary, they were happy the bill was passed.

"I think the new funding funneled down from the state is really going to help us and definitely give back to our teachers, counselors, librarians, and school nurses," Johnston-McQueen Elementary teacher Dr. Jennifer Bailey said.

Public schools will receive funding for pre-k students, increase money sent to low-income students and most give full-time teachers a pay raise among other benefits for staff. However, how big that raise will be is still unknown and will likely vary between districts.

"That benefit of getting a raise and hearing that from our legislature and that support is tremendous and definitely something that will raise morale for all teachers," Dr. Bailey said.

Dr. Bailey says this raise will help new teachers by not having to get a second job to make ends meet.

"I was excited, it's a need," Johnston-McQueen teacher Mesha Harris said. "Teachers work very hard and the money will be well needed for many teachers across our state. I'm excited our state is stepping up and making this move."

Teachers say it was time they receive recognition since they usually spend a lot more than just their time at school.

"Teachers are spending their own money. So, finally getting some recognition and this is what that pay raise would be to show how important the state thinks teachers are," Harris said.

The pay raise will be determined by individual districts.