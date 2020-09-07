Longview ISD releases survey asking for parents and teachers perspective on upcoming school year

The district is asking parents whether they want students learning in the classroom or from home.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD has released a survey asking parents and teachers for their perspective on the upcoming school year.

“Following a request from the Texas Education Agency to gauge sentiment from local stakeholders, Longview Independent School District is asking our parents and staff to share their feelings about whether they want students learning in the classroom or from home for the 2020-21 school year,” said the district on their website.

According to the district, they are currently working to anticipate and prepare for the needs of students and staff when the school year begins.

“We deeply value and consider the feedback of all segments of our school community, the data collected in this survey will be considered in conjunction with guidance from governmental authorities,” the district said.