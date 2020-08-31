School nurses prepare for busy school year amid COVID-19 pandemic

Longview ISD school nurses stand ready to care for students and staff members this school year.

TYLER, Texas — School nurses stand ready to help care for students and staff members as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to increase within schools around East Texas.

"We've been doing Zoom meetings and trying to brainstorm with other nurses in the district," Kimberlie Dans, lead nurse at Longview ISD, said. "There are questions and answers on how we're going to proceed with the next year. "

Dans admits the new school year amid the novel coronavirus comes with challenges.

"My concern, and I’m sure everybody kind of feels the same way, my concern is for the special needs students, the faculty and the staff," she said.

Dans says district nurses are working with special needs students on how to properly wear masks and proper hand washing techniques.

According to the district, there are currently more than two dozen confirmed cases of the virus. Twelve on-campus students have tested positive while two are remote-learners. The district also confirms there are 14 staff members who have also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Dans says currently there are 19 nurses employed in the district, including floating nurses.

"In the event that we have a nurse [that] does get COVID or has symptoms of COVID, then those float nurses will fill in for them," she said.

As part of the new protocols, nurses at Longview ISD have to be diligent in the tracking process of COVID-19.

"We're having to be very dedicated to the documentation and following up with each nurse," she said. "If we have someone we sent home at the high school we have to ask ‘do you have any other siblings?’ and follow up with a phone call."

Dans says while this school year is unlike any other, one thing remains the same: the well-being of the students and staff.