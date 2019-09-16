LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD officials have scheduled a series of meetings to gather community input as they consider applying for district-wide charter status.

Board President and Place 4 Trustee Ginia Northcutt said the district has wanted to turn all of its schools into charter campuses since Senate Bill 1882 was passed in 2017.

SB 1882 is a state law that lays a path for a nonprofit charter school group to operate public school campuses. District officials have hailed the charter option as a way to fund innovative education opportunities and receive a significant infusion of state money .

