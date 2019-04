LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lobos will be presented with their state championship rings honoring the team's first title in 81 years on Thursday, April 4.

The Lobos will be honored at 11 a.m. in Lobo Coliseum.

The public is welcome to attend.