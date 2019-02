LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Longview police arrested Vladimir Diaz Cano, 35, Thursday for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Longview News-Journal reports Cano was living at a Longview-area home when the alleged assault of an 8-year-old girl occurred.

Cano was booked into the Gregg County Jail on $300,000 bond. Judicial records indicate he is also being held on an immigration detainer.