Longview man charged with murder in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man arrested on weapons, assault and drug charges this past week in Harrison County has now also been charged with murder, according to jail records.

Christian Soto, 19, was held Jan. 26 on charges of possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, resist arrest search or transport, manufacture or delivery of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, three counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and assault of a public servant.