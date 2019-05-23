LONGVIEW, Texas — A man who was trimming a tree that had been damaged by the storm two weeks ago died Wednesday afternoon after a tree branch landed on him, Longview police Sgt. Dennis Phillips said.

Phillips said the call came in around 4:30 p.m. from the 1100 block of Delia Drive in the Harrison County portion of Longview. He said the man, who was between 50 and 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It took some personnel to get him free from the tree,” Phillips said. His name has not been released.

