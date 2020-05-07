Longview man killed in rollover accident in Harrison County

The accident occurred Friday evening on Farm-To-Market Road 726.

A Longview man has died after a striking a culvert and overturning his vehicle in Harrison County .

According to a preliminary crash report, 31-year-old David Charles Lovewell, of Longview, was traveling west on Farm-To-Market Road 726 and entered a sharp curve at an unsafe speed.

The vehicle entered a ditch striking a culvert and overturning.

Lovewell was pronounced at the scene.

Two passengers, 28-year-old Cheyenne Lovewell of Longview and a 15-year-old juvenile, were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.