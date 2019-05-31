GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, Timothy Bynum Taylor, 30, was handed his sentence on Friday in the Gregg County 124th District Court of Judge Alfonso Charles.

The district attorney's office says the evidence presented in court showed Taylor began chatting online with a child younger than 14. Subsequently, Taylor met the child and took her back to his home where he sexually assaulted her.

As part of Taylor's sentence, he will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

"This was a difficult case to crack due to the online monikers used by the defendant to hide his identity," Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson said in a statement. "I would like to commend Nikki Wright with the Longview Police Department and Ferris Ellis with the White Oak Police Department for a job well done."