GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.

This brings the total cases to five in the county.

Gregg County is one of several counties in East Texas to report new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including Henderson County, Cherokee County and Angelina County.

Gregg County is currently under a shelter-in-place order.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:

Angelina County - 3

Bowie County - 1

Cass County - 1

Cherokee County - 2

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 1

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 2

Rusk County - 3

Smith County - 31, 1 death

Shelby County - 1

Upshur County - 1

Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.