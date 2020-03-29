GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
This brings the total cases to five in the county.
Gregg County is one of several counties in East Texas to report new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including Henderson County, Cherokee County and Angelina County.
Gregg County is currently under a shelter-in-place order.
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:
- Angelina County - 3
- Bowie County - 1
- Cass County - 1
- Cherokee County - 2
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 5
- Henderson County - 1
- Harrison County - 1
- Hopkins County - 1
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 2
- Rusk County - 3
- Smith County - 31, 1 death
- Shelby County - 1
- Upshur County - 1
- Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.