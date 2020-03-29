GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack has confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.

This brings the total cases to five in the county.

Post by mackforlongview.

Gregg County is one of several counties in East Texas to report new COVID-19 cases Sunday, including Henderson County, Cherokee County and Angelina County.

Gregg County is currently under a shelter-in-place order.

RELATED: Answering frequently asked questions to Longview's COVID-19 hotline

RELATED: Gregg County's shelter-in-place order goes into effect

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the East Texas region:

  • Angelina County - 3
  • Bowie County - 1
  • Cass County - 1
  • Cherokee County - 2
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 5
  • Henderson County - 1
  • Harrison County - 1
  • Hopkins County - 1
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 2
  • Rusk County - 3
  • Smith County - 31, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 1
  • Upshur County - 1
  • Van Zandt County - 1, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.