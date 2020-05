LONGVIEW, Texas — City of Longview Mayor Andy Mack as announced the 5th death related to COVID-19 in the city.

According to the mayor, the city did not report any additional confirmed positive cases or recoveries.

Gregg County has seen 187 confirmed cases, 56 recoveries and 5 deaths related to the virus.

Andy Mack Sadly, the City of Longview has recorded our 5th death due to Corona... virus today. I do not have further details beyond that. Please do pray for those mourning today. We did not have any additional confirmed positives or recoveries reported.

