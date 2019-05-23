LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack has signed a local disaster declaration as the city and residents continue recovery from May 8 storms that have pushed the city’s costs and damage estimates above $180,000.

Those costs don’t account for the more than 300 homes, businesses and other structures that reported varying levels of damage from what the National Weather Service described as hurricane-force, straight-line winds that battered central portions of the city.

The mayor’s declaration is a first step to opening funding sources to property owners recovering from storm damage, city spokesman Shawn Hara said. Among those sources is the possibility of low-interest disaster loans from the Small Business Administration to businesses, renters and homeowners.

