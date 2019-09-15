LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview nursing home faces a possible fine of more than $21,000 after three residents with dementia walked out of a locked unit and down Fourth Street without staff realizing they had left.

The incident occurred about 7:45 p.m. July 29 at Longview Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on North Fourth Street, formerly known as Clairmont Longview.

The facility’s failure to provide enough supervision to prevent the residents from leaving its secure unit put them in “immediate jeopardy” of their health and safety, according to an Aug. 13 investigation by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

