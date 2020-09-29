Longview organizations work to strike out hunger, provide community resources

One Love Longview and the Longview Dream Center distribute food and produce items during Project Eliminate at Stamper Park.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Two organizations are partnering to better serve their community.

"Our event this weekend, called Project Eliminate, was a partnership between One Love Longview, Longview Dream Center and the East Texas Food Bank," Amanda Veasy, co-founder of One Love Longview, said.

On Saturday, the two organizations held an event distributing produce and food items to more than 500 families at Stamper Park.

The organizations then took the streets to distribute whatever remained to neighborhoods nearby.

"We took the food truck and hit the road and drove down to neighborhoods to South Longview over around Stamper Park area, back on Nelson Street, over a little further and went down 12th Street," she said. "Block by block."

Shonna Barlow, the executive director of the Longview Dream Center, says the partnership allows their organization to reach out to families across the Longview area.

"There's so many kids and families out there that need our help and we jumped on it, and it went so great we're planning on doing it again at least once a month, and we hope that it grows from there," Barlow said.

The Longview Dream Center provides many resources to families such as hunger relief, senior boxes, fresh produce, free clothing, and life-skills classes to those in need or a crisis.

The center recently closed on a building that it says will bring additional resources to the community.

"Once we have the extra room we can expand our services," Barlow said. "We’re going to expand our food pantry hours, we give free clothing away, we see hundreds of families through our clothing program."

On Halloween, One Love Longview says they will be hosting an event partnering with local churches, businesses and other non-profits taking place at Saint Andrews Church.