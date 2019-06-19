LONGVIEW, Texas — A plan to bring parolees to a downtown Longview ministry had many leaders with the city of Longview and Gregg County voicing their concerns.

The deal would have allowed 50 male and 20 female parolees to stay at what is now the House of Disciples, located at 610 S. Green Street, as a transitional housing and treatment facility.

However, the location, which was across the street from First Baptist Church's Wee Learn Center, raised some eyebrows.

According to Wiseman Ministries Executive Director Tim Wiseman, the proposal had only been in the works for a few months.

"We said that we would allow them to, you know, play out the process, see if they can gain community support," Wiseman said. "In the end, MTC did not gain the community support that was needed and so it was just best to kill the deal."

However, change is still to come with a nonprofit, 12-month program for the homeless or those struggling with addiction which will provide shelter, food, recreation and more.

Plans remain to build a new facility right next door to the current location for Wiseman Ministries' capital campaign.

"We've already entered into a partnership agreement with transform care out of Washington, D.C., who is bringing the clinical part of this," Wiseman said.

The ministry will offer detox services, mental health treatments and more.

"To offer showers for individuals that are homeless, we're expanding to offer some counseling services," Wiseman said. "We're offering a little section for cosmetology, they can come in here haircut."

Wiseman Ministries is currently fundraising to make the expansion possible. To learn more about their campaign, click here.