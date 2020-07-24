Longview Police arrest 2 men for theft of an ATM

The theft occurred in the 800 block of Gilmer Road

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police have arrested two men for theft of an ATM and evading arrest.

According to the department, police were dispatched to the 800 block of Gilmer Road for an ATM theft.

Officers discovered a vehicle leaving the location at a high rate of speed and attempted a traffic stop and a short pursuit ensued.

Tyler Perry, 22, of Humble, and Christopher Cooper, 29, of Houston, were both arrested and charged for theft of an ATM. Perry was also charged with evading arrest and detention in a motor vehicle.

The case is still under investigation and police will be reaching out to other law enforcement agencies with similar thefts.