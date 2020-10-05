LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police have arrested 27-year-old Prometheaus Washington of Dallas from criminal negligent homicide that lead to the death of 29-year-old Stanton Rodgers Holder of Dallas.

According to Longview Police, officers were called to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center to investigate a shooting that occurred in a vehicle in the area of Mobberly Avenue and Young Street.

An investigation determined that Washington had shot a handgun into a moving car hitting Holder and killing him.

Washington was arrested for criminal negligent homicide.