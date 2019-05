LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department identified the man killed in a tree trimming accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened in the 1100 block of Delia Drive.

According to police, Perry Pettit, 58, was trimming a tree when he fell and became entangled in the tree branches.

Pettit was later pronounced dead.

Pettit's Facebook page says he was self-employed doing tree trimming and removal.

Police say Pettit's death is not considered suspicious.