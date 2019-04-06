LONGVIEW, Texas — No injuries were reported following a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in Longview.

Officers are investigating the shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Patricia Aveune, Longview police spokeswoman Officer Kristie Brian said.

According to Officer Brian, the assailant or assailants shot at a vehicle and a house, with bullet casings landing on the ground outside. She said the residents were asleep at the time and no one was injured.

