LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department cordoned off several blocks of Level Street Monday as offered searched for a suspect in a stabbing incident on Sunday.

Level Street was blocked between Clover and 12th streets, police Lt. Shane McCarter said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 800 block of Level Street on Sunday, McCarter said.

