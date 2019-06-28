LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is inviting residents to stop by the McDonald's location at 1803 NW Loop 281 to join them with free ice cream.

McDonald’s of Greater North Texas in partnership with Plano PD, Fort Worth PD, and Longview PD is hosting 'Cones with Cops' on Saturday, June 29. This initiative is for families to interact with their local officers.



Officers of all levels including sergeants, deputy chiefs, and neighborhood patrol officers, will sit down with families to answer questions, discuss public safety and build relationships with those they serve.

Parents will also receive information about child safety, while the kiddos enjoy the Play-Place area, ice cream, and goody bags.