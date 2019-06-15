LONGVIEW, Texas — The storms that hit Longview May 8, left behind major damage. Trees and power lines were down, traffic lights were out, and power was out across the city. For some, it took about a week for power to be restored.

If you drive through Longview now, you can still see debris on the side of the road or tarps on homes.

Longview homeowner, Gene Knight, is just now getting his roof repaired after a tree fell on top of his house.

"I heard a loud bang that I thought was lightning, and when I raised up and see what, I looked into my entrance way and there was a pine tree," Knight said.

Knight says the city crews and homeowners are still working to clean up.

"There were just so many jobs going on," Knight explained.

The city and contractors had to prioritize jobs based on severity to help the people most in need.

For Knight, that meant waiting a few weeks for a new roof. Avco roofing was able to start the repairs his home on the second week in June. However, it will be a few weeks before the repairs are completely done.

Two spare bedrooms were damaged, a skylight was knocked out, and different structural parts of the home were damaged.

"Every nook and cranny of our house is full of things that were we're moving out of the other bedrooms," Knight explained.

Knight and his family tried to save as many items and furniture as they could.

He says while the contractors are now repairing his home, there are others still waiting for their turn.

"Our neighbor across the street had a tree come down on their house, but they haven't been able to get anything done," Knight said.