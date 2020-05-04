LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview VA clinic will be closed Monday April 6, for cleaning after multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the clinic.

“We have a responsibility to protect patients, staff and the community during this spread, and will continue to use all available means to do so,” said Richard L. Crockett, Director of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. “This includes transparency and communication of our efforts and current conditions to our staff and the community.”

Veterans who may have an appointment April 6, 2020, will be notified by clinic staff and have the appointment rescheduled.

To communicate with your VA health care team using My HealthVet secure feature visit www.myhealth.va.gov to learn more.

An appointment can also be completed by meeting with your health care provider over the phone or using VA Video Connect from home. Call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 to discuss virtual care options.

Veterans should call 318-990-5000 or 800-644-8370 if they need to speak with health care staff, and especially if you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.