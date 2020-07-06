LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman was arrested after admitting to police that she had stabbed someone.

According to the Longview Police, officers were responded to the 100 block of Culver Street in reference to a cutting that occurred.

When officers arrived, they located a victim with a stab wound in the abdominal area.

The suspect was identified as 38-year-old Lacy Steddum of Longview.

Steddum admitted that she was the one who stabbed the victim and gave officers the location of the knife.

Steddum was booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.