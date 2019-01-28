A Longview woman is behind bars in connection with the 2018 shooting death of a toddler.

According to the Longview Police Department, Daylain Anisse Jones, 24, was arrested Saturday, January 26, on the charge of making a firearm accessible to a child.

On June 14, 2018, around 6:50 p.m., the LPD responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the 800 block of Owings Avenue. When police arrived on scene, they discovered Geneva August, 3, with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Officials determined the gunshot wound was accidental and self-inflicted.

Jones remains in the Gregg County Jail on $2,500 bond.