LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview woman smothered her 3-month-old daughter with a pillow and tried to smother her two other daughters because she feared authorities would take them away, according to an arrest warrant.

Andrea Burks, 40, remained Saturday in the Gregg County Jail on $2,002,500 in bonds charged with capital murder and assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and was held on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for assault causes bodily injury, family violence.

Longview police arrested Burks after responding Tuesday to a convenience store in the 3300 block of South Eastman Road and learned Burks entered the store stating that she killed someone in her apartment, the warrant said.

Click here to read the full story from the Longview News-Journal.