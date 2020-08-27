Longview ISD discusses plans for district-wide COVID-19 testing

The district's superintendent is working with state officials on plans for students and staff to be tested before arriving on campus.

LONGVIEW, Texas — As the school year progresses, districts across East Texas confirm new cases of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Longview ISD confirmed two more students have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, one of the students tested positive on Aug. 24 and was last on the J. L. Everhart campus on that same day. The second student tested positive Aug. 25 and was last on the Playing for Keeps campus the same day.

The district says both students passed routine screening before arriving on campus.

In a special school board meeting Wednesday, Dr. Wilcox addressed the school board on a plan that he stated would make Longview ISD the first in the state to conduct district-wide testing for its students and staff.

"We have a whole list of a comprehensive plan, but there's everything there except intervention before it happens," Dr. Wilcox said.

Dr. Wilcox proposed to the school board to approve the district to continue conversations with US Med Test to develop comprehensive diagnostic and protocols with the company and their collaborators, area hospitals and the county health department on conducting COVID-19 testing within the district.

"It's all preliminary," Shan Bauer, vice president of Longview ISD school board of trustees, said. "He's still going through the fine print as what they would offer."

Dr. Wilcox also suggested that testing could be done for all students and staff at least once a week.

"Nasal, they could do swab, possibly blood test," Bauer said. "He did say there would be several types of testing that would be done."

Dr. Wilcox says the idea behind the testing would be proactive versus reactive.

"We have to identify and isolate," he said.

Meanwhile the district has implemented various measures to keep its students and staff safe such as hand washing stations, social distancing guidelines and protocols and mandatory mask use.

"Each day they are making sure they are following protocols," Bauer said. "Kids are doing proper hand washing before entering, teachers are doing temperature checks and the of course we are all required to wear masks."