LONGVIEW, Texas — Since 2017, officers with the Longview Police Department have been giving area teenagers a behind-the-scenes look at their everyday lives, while also hoping to break stereotypes some teens might have about men and women in blue.

"A few years ago, the chief had an idea that he wanted to reach out and try to start a program for teenagers, because we already do a police academy for citizens, adults and we also do a business police academy," said Officer Roger Askew.

The department is currently accepting applications for the 2020 Teen Police Academy, which Officer Askew has led for the last few years.

"They know I'm an officer," Officer Askew said. "That's very obvious that I'm an officer, but I really try to open up and let them see a side of that they don't know."

The purpose of the academy is to educate students on the police department and requirements, and show them the steps that are taken to become officer. Participants also engage in hands-on exercises and discussions concerning safety, laws and an officer's perspective.

“We do a tour around the department. We teach them how to fingerprint. We teach them about traffic stops," said Officer Askew. "They learn how to do a traffic stop properly and then, they get to do a traffic stop in a mock scenario type of thing.”

The Teen Police Academy is an eight-week course. It is free to participants and open to teens ages 14-18.

Officer Askew says while it is a goal to encourage the next generation of law enforcement, it is not a requirement for the teens to desire a future in the career.

"Most of these kids think that they may have some kind of future in law enforcement, so it's a good opportunity for them to come and kind of see what it's like to be an officer," Officer Askew said.

As many would agree, Officer Askew says it is not the badge or the gun that makes an officer, but the heart of the person wearing the uniform. He's spent the last seven years of his career with LPD as the school resource officer for Spring Hill Independent School District.

"Whether you want to be in law enforcement or not, at some point in your life, you're going to come in contact with an officer, whether it's a good way, bad way or whatever," said Officer Askew. "I really use this as an opportunity to build relationships with these kids in a positive way."

Each year, 40 teens are selected for the academy. Since its creation, the department has seen good reception for the class. Any teenager who wants to take part and fits the age requirements can participate, no matter where he or she might live.

"It's been very diverse," said Officer Askew. "I think the first two academies we did, I believe we had more girls than we had guys. We see a very even number of kids from all walks of life."

As the academy goes into its fourth year, Officer Askew says what makes the program unique are the lessons that apply beyond the shield.

"You kind of evaluate yourself every day. 'Am I giving my best?' 'Am I doing good?'," said Officer Askew. "And to see those kids come to me and talk to me and hug me, it makes me go it's all worth it."

Applications are being accepted for next year's academy, which is scheduled to begin January 20, 2020.