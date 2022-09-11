Arlington resident wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

The claimant elected to remain anonymous, lottery officials said.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A North Texas resident is now $1 million richer after winning the top prize from the scratch-off ticket Million Dollar Loteria.

This ticket was one of 12 top prizes worth $1 million claimed in this game. The Texas Lottery said Million Dollar Loteria offers more than $381 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27, including break-even prizes, the Texas Lottery said. There are approximately 25,454,075 tickets in Million Dollar Loteria.

Here is a breakdown of the amounts won from the Million Dollar Loteria game:

$1 million: 12

$20,000: 42

$5,000: 340

$1,000: 1,699

$500: 11,916

$250: 66,268

$200: 133,409

$150: 203,562

$100: 1,001,210

$50: 1,018,163

$40: 509,168

$30: 1,781,611

$20: 3,054,825