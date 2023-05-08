Mega Millions lottery: Texan wins $1M prize

Nobody won the grand prize, rising the jackpot to an estimated $1.55 billion, the third-largest prize ever. Someone in Texas had a $1 million ticket, however.

TEXAS, USA — Nobody won the jackpot prize for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, boosting the estimated jackpot to $1.55 billion, but one lucky Texan matched the five white lottery balls for a $1 million prize!

The winning ticket was purchased at a Super Food Mart in Tyler, Texas, located at 2030 W. Gentry Parkway, according to the Texas Lottery website. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 11, 30, 45, 52, 56 and 20 mega ball.

Twevle people matched four white balls and the mega ball for the $10,000 prize, with eight of those 12 using the megaplier to double their winnings to $20,000. Two-hundred-fifty-two people matched only the four white balls for the $500 prize, with 102 of those doubling up with the megaplier.

The next Mega Millions jackpot of an estimated $1.55 billion will be the largest Mega Millions prize ever and the third-largest lottery prize overall. A ticket sold in downtown Los Angeles won the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot last month.

Mega Millions hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 18, when a 71-year-old man from New York won the state's largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. Johnnie Taylor of Howard Beach in Queens, New York, won $476 million but opted for the cash option — a lump sum of more than $157 million after taxes.

Since mid-April, there have been 31 drawings without a grand prize winner.

Winners almost always take the cash option, but they do have a choice to instead get the full amount in regular payments over 29 years.

According to the Texas Lottery, the estimated cash option payout for the next drawing on Aug. 8 would be worth $757.2 million.

When is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place on Tuesday and Friday at 10 p.m. CT.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.55 billion (estimated), Mega Millions $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.348 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.08 billion, Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.