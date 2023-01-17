The Winter Haven man chose to take his $5 million winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A Polk County man is almost $4 million richer after cashing in a winning scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery announced on Tuesday that 54-year-old Alpeshkumar Patel from Winter Haven claimed a $5 million top prize from the "$5,000,000 Cashword" scratch-off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Patel chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.00, according to a news release.

The winning scratch-off ticket was bought at Citgo Express, located at 4850 Cypress Gardens Road. The store will get a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"The $20 game, $5,000,000 CASHWORD, launched in May 2020 and features eight top prizes of $5 million and 24 second-tier prizes of $1 million!" Florida Lottery leaders said in a news release.