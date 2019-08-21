JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Louisiana man was killed early Tuesday morning when he became trapped between two railway tank cars in Beaumont on Gulf States Road according to officials.

The man was identified as Travis Andrepont, 39, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

An autopsy has been ordered.

The NTSB, along with Union Pacific Railway PD were notified according to the release.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

From a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release:

