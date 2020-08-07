Lufkin Police asking for public’s help in locating drive-by shooting suspect

Police are looking for 26-year-old De’Undra Price in connection to a June 26 shooting.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old De’Undra Price in connection to a June 26 shooting.

According to police, Price and three other people shot at a home where two adults and four children, ages 8,5,6 and 3, were standing in the front yard.

Price and the other suspects left the scene and attempted to hide in the vehicle at an apartment complex on Newsom Avenue, but were spotted by officers.

Officers were able to arrest 18-year-old Nicholas Hood, 17-year-old Keelan Larue and another unidentified juvenile.

Price is known to have gang affiliations, according to Lufkin Police, and is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.