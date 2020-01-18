LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teen injured early Saturday morning.

According to the department, police got a call around 2:30 a.m.from a 16-year-old male who said they had just been shot.

According to the teen, he did not know the suspects and that they fled the scene on a light-car before police arrived.

The suspects were last seen on Atkinson Drive headed toward Timberland Drive.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and stabilized and will be taken to a Houston-area hospital.
