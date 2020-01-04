LUFKIN, Texas — A teen was seriously injured in Lufkin Tuesday morning.

According to a Lufkin Police, 16-year-old Joel Escoto and his friend, 17-year-old Ricardo Ramirez, were traveling north on Rauget Street in Ecoto’s SUV when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road overturning the SUV.

The SUV overturned onto a hurricane fence and metal pole that went through the vehicle impaling Ramirez’s arm.

Escoto freed Ramirez and, unable to find his phone after the accident, ran too Ramirez’s home only a short distance away to call for help.

An officer arrived on scene to find Ramirez laying on the ground and placed a tourniquet on his arm to help stop the bleeding.

Ramirez was transported to a Houston hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.