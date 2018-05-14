MADISONVILLE, Texas -- Officer Brandy Reid got a special surprise this Mother's Day. While she was on duty Sunday, her family stopped by the station to give her a brand new car. When Reid pulled up in her patrol unit, she was presented with a Chevy Traverse, and a few hugs from her kids, ages 9, 8 and 3.

Reid's husband, Chris said "it was truly a priceless moment as she had no idea of what was coming". Reid had driven her previous car for over 10 years, her husband said.

Officer Reid is one of three officers pulling double duty as moms within the Madisonville Police Department honored on Facebook this week as well.

Happy Mother's Day to the women law enforcement officers of the Madisonville Police Department. Posted by Madisonville Police Department on Sunday, May 13, 2018

