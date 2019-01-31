MALAKOFF, Texas — Malakoff Independent School District has canceled classes for Friday, February 1, due to illnesses and construction on the Spillway Bridge.

Extra-curricular activities for the high school will continue as scheduled.

MISD will continue with classes as normal on Monday, February 4, regardless of construction on the bridge.