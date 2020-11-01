HOUSTON — Maleah Davis' father, Craig Davis, lunged at the suspect in his daughter's death during a court appearance Friday, the Harris County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Craig Davis and Derion Vence, 27, were in family court for a hearing when Davis jumped over the bar in an attempt to attack Vence.

Vence has been referred by Maleah's family as her stepfather.

Vence has been accused of hitting the 4-year-old girl with his hand and a blunt object, and blocked her airway with an unknown object, before her death. He remains in jail charged with tampering with a corpse and injury to a child/serious bodily injury.

At first, Vence claimed kidnappers had taken the girl. Nearly a month later, on May 31, Vence reportedly shared where Maleah's body was to community activist Quanell X in a jailhouse meeting.

Maleah's remains were found in a trash bag, dumped on the side of an Arkansas road. Her cause of death was ruled homicidal violence, however, Vence claimed it was an accident.

The DA's office says deputies stopped Craig Davis from attacking Vence and that Davis will not be charged.

