HOUSTON — A man is in custody, accused of stabbing his great grandparents from the back seat while they were driving in west Harris County. And the suspect's 12-year-old half brother apparently stopped the attack.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Sunday night near the 4200 block of Vinson Way. Lucian Adrian Johnston, 20, was in the back seat when he got into some type of argument with his 92-year-old great grandmother and 76-year-old great grandfather.

During the argument, Johnston allegedly began stabbing his great grandparents in the head and neck with a pocket knife. Investigators say Johnston's 12-year-old half brother, who was also in the back seat, wrestled the knife away from Johnston and threw it out the window.

"He truly prevented a double murder," tweeted Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the 12-year-old.

The car stopped and Johnston ran off.

Johnston was arrested Monday morning in the Mason Lakes subdivision and is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Both victims are expected to survive.

