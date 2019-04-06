TYLER, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly firing shots at authorities Monday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin, EMS responded to a welfare call around 7:30 p.m. at a home located at 5111 Stagecoach Drive, near Cumberland Academy Middle School.

According to Officer Martin, the call was made by a woman and her daughter in regards to the woman's ex-husband, Jesse Glynn Adams, 53, being off his medication and intoxicated.

Tyler PD says the woman was allowing Adams to live at their home while "he got back on his feet."

When officers arrived, they were told Adams was in the backyard, according to Officer Martin. As two officers began to make their way through a gate to speak with Adams, he reportedly began to fire several shots at officers through the fence.

Officers immediately took cover and called for more assistance. Police say Adams fired about a dozen 9mm rounds during the standoff.

Around 8:45 p.m., police say Adams was taken into custody in the backyard when he put his firearm on the ground and raised his arms.

Adams was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history in Smith County dating back to 1990.

No injuries were reported.