LONGVIEW, Texas — One person has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Longview.

According to Longview Police, officers were called to the 200 block of Davis Street after a caller reported an assault.

Once one scene, officer talked with the victim who had a cut on their forehead.

According to the victim, 32-year-old William Walker walked up to the person and struck them in the head with two pieces of metal.

Officers located Walker and the two pieces of metal and Walker was arrested on site.

Walker has been booked into the Gregg County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.