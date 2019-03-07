NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A traffic stop led to an arrest for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputy initiated a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle in the 100 block of NE Stallings Drive.

During the stop, the Sheriff's Office says the driver, Jason E. Kennidy, 40, of Lufkin and a passenger appeared to be extremely nervous and gave conflicting statements.

Due to demeanor and previous history, deputies requested consent to search the vehicle but was denied. Moments later a K-9 deputy arrived on scene and an open-air search of the exterior of the vehicle was conducted.

Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

A positive alert was given by the K-9 for the presence of narcotics. During the vehicle search, 172 grams of methamphetamine was found, along with items of paraphernalia (baggies, scales, etc) known to be used to assist in the distribution of narcotics. In addition, meth pipes, Alprazolam (Xanax) (1 gram) and 4 grams Fentanyl patches were located.

Kennidy was arrested for manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

His bond is currently pending at this time.