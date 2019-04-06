TYLER, Texas — A man has been taken into custody after firing shots at authorities Monday night in Tyler.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin, EMS responded to a welfare call around 7:30 p.m. at a home on 5111 Stagecoach Drive, near Cumberland Academy Middle School.

Officer Martin says the call was made by a woman and her daughter saying the woman's ex-husband, Jesse Glynn Adams, 53, was off his medication and intoxicated.

Tyler PD says the woman was allowing her Adams to live at their home while "he got back on his feet."

When officers arrived, they were told he was in the back yard and went to contact him, according to Officer Martin. Two officers approached a high wood fence to gain entry through the gate to make contact with Adams. That is when he began to fire several shots at officers through the fence as they attempted to enter.

Officers immediately took cover and called for more assistance. Tyler PD says Adams fired about a dozen rounds during the stand-off.

At about 8:45 p.m., police say Adams was taken into custody in the backyard when he laid the weapon on the ground and placed his hands in the air.

Adams was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon.

No injuries were reported.